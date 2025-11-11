ByHeart baby formula recall affects Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — ByHeart is voluntarily recalling two batches of its 'Whole Nutrition Infant Formula' amid botulism concerns.

A botulism outbreak investigated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and tied to ByHeart baby formula has made at least 15 infants sick in 12 states. Federal and state officials are investigating the outbreak, which began in mid-August. No deaths have been reported.

While no infants have gotten sick during this recall in Wisconsin, some of the recalled lots have been sold in the state, including in Oshkosh, according to a local manufacturing company.

ByHeat and the FDA say the recall includes two lots of the powdered formula with Dec. 1 “use by” dates. Those lot numbers are 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2. Consumers who have purchased formula from these lots should immediately discontinue use and dispose of the product. ByHeart will replace the lost product at no cost.

If an infant is experiencing symptoms related to infant botulism, you should contact your health care provider immediately. Symptoms can take weeks to develop and can include poor feeding, loss of head control, drooping eyelids and a flat facial expression.

For more information on this recall, you can visit the FDA website here.

