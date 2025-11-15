MILWAUKEE — Former Marquette coach Buzz Williams made an emotional return to Milwaukee on Saturday, leading his Maryland team to an 89-82 victory over the Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum in a game overshadowed by a serious injury to the Terrapins' star player.

Williams, who coached Marquette from 2008-2014 and guided the program to five NCAA tournaments, two Sweet 16s, and an Elite Eight, was back in Milwaukee for the first time in 11 years. Now three stops removed from his time with the Golden Eagles, Williams said the emotion of returning was just as powerful as he expected.

Watch here: Why Buzz Williams is grateful for the Marquette Golden Eagles organization during his return to Milwaukee

Buzz Williams returns to Marquette as Maryland defeats Golden Eagles 89-82

The game took a frightening turn when Maryland star Pharrel Payne suffered a serious injury after landing awkwardly following a dunk. Both of Payne's legs folded out on either side of him, and he was stretchered off the floor. Williams did not have an update to share postgame, but confirmed Payne remained at the hospital.

Buzz Williams says he has no update on Pharrel Payne at this time, but that he is at the hospital. https://t.co/Rx9qP2QaeA — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) November 15, 2025

Despite the injury to their key player, Maryland rallied behind an inspired team response. The Terrapins pulled back in front with a crucial 12-0 run in the second half after Marquette had seized control of the game.

Chase Ross led all scorers with 31 points for Marquette, while Maryland had five players finish in double figures. The Terrapins shot efficiently at 52.7% from the field (29-55) and connected on 36.4% of their three-point attempts (8-22).

Marquette dominated the boards throughout the contest, outrebounding Maryland 44-35 and holding a commanding 20-4 advantage on offensive rebounds. The Golden Eagles converted that dominance into 25 second-chance points, keeping them competitive despite shooting struggles.

Chase Ross vs. Maryland:



31 PTS

4 ASTS

3 REBS

2 STLS

10/19 FG

4/11 3P

7/8 FT pic.twitter.com/wXZgiL6zFL — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) November 15, 2025

The Golden Eagles shot just 36.8% from the floor (28-76) and struggled from beyond the arc at 27.5% (11-40). Marquette opened the game 0-8 from three-point range before finally finding their rhythm from the perimeter.

Marquette trailed by as much as 13 points in the first half before second-chance opportunities and improved three-point shooting helped the Golden Eagles claw back. The home team led by nine points in the second half before Maryland's momentum-shifting run sealed the victory.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error