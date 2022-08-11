ButterBurger Boutique: Culver's establishes permanent store

MILWAUKEE — Culver's has opened a permanent boutique, selling sweatshirts, onesies, stickers, and dog toys!

The Wisconsin-based company debuted a limited-time merch store last October, and due to its success, Culver's has decided to make it permanent.

The store is called ButterBurger Boutique and is available online only.

A portion of the proceeds from the store will go to the National FFA Organization, a group with which Culver's has had a longstanding relationship.

To check out all the products, and to do some Culver's shopping, click here!

If you don't see exactly what you want, Culver's said it's going to feature exclusive drops and new collections in the coming months.

