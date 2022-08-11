Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ButterBurger Boutique: Culver's establishes permanent store

The boutique sells sweatshirts, dog toys, onesies, and more!
thumbnail_Custard Onesie.jpg
Culvers
thumbnail_Custard Onesie.jpg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:42:07-04

MILWAUKEE — Culver's has opened a permanent boutique, selling sweatshirts, onesies, stickers, and dog toys!

The Wisconsin-based company debuted a limited-time merch store last October, and due to its success, Culver's has decided to make it permanent.

The store is called ButterBurger Boutique and is available online only.

A portion of the proceeds from the store will go to the National FFA Organization, a group with which Culver's has had a longstanding relationship.

To check out all the products, and to do some Culver's shopping, click here!

If you don't see exactly what you want, Culver's said it's going to feature exclusive drops and new collections in the coming months.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards