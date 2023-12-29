Busy holiday travel: Milwaukee travelers ready to return home

MILWAUKEE — There's nothing better than that post-holiday feeling after the chance to travel and spend time with the people you love most.

"It’s just exciting to see family and have an excuse to all get together," said MacKenzie Orcutt, traveling from Boston. "My friend and I live in different cities so it’s nice that we’re kind of using this holiday break to be able to see each other.”

It was just the most wonderful time of the year but the people in the long lines at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport said now it's just time to get back home.

"We’re headed back home to Florida where it’s warmer and we can see the sun," said David Dunker, traveling from Florida.

You know that advice to get to the airport at least two hours early? Well, it was definitely the advice to follow around 6 a.m. Friday morning as the lines just seemed to go on and on.

TSA is expecting to screen more than 2.6 million people at airport security checkpoints across the country on Friday.

The FAA said the busiest day will be Saturday with more than 48,000 flights expected.

However, if you ask Orcutt, who came to Milwaukee to spend the holidays with friends, things weren't as chaotic just two hours later.

"Honestly, not bad at all," said Orcutt. "I was expecting a lot more traffic at the airport this morning. I was in and out of security in like 10 minutes and this is a small airport so.”

Dunker said despite the lines, the airlines made sure everything went according to plan. He said there was no trouble at all on his way here to Wisconsin to see family.

"It’s been going very well," said Dunker. "We flew here directly, no delays and so far so good leaving."

But he did say you can never be too sure when it comes to holiday travel. Traffic, weather, and of course, the long lines could just be that extra late gift you never saw coming.

"Just to be prepared to travel and if there’s delays you’re going to have to live with them," said Dunker.

