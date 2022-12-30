Busted pipes keeping plumbers busy and sparking water damage

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — An influx of busted pipes has been keeping plumbers busy for the last week with some saying the rash of calls is hitting earlier than usual.

Kevin Poppie is a service manager with Milestone Plumbing out of Wauwatosa.

After 25 years in the industry, Poppie believes the recent combo of cold temperatures and wind has wreaked havoc on pipes that were not prepared. TMJ4 News met Poppie at a job site where the weather caused a pipe to burst.

"Water inside the pipe. It will split the pipe and bust it wide open then the water is live and it's going to spray. If it would've been shut off in the house drained you would've had no issues," Poppie said.

He added that every home is different and often new homeowners are unaware of how to work with their space and prevent these kinds of issues.

Jamie Tamboli, the owner of The Barre Code Third Ward, knows firsthand how devastating water damage can be.

"When I walked into the studio it sounded like it was raining. It was raining in the studio," Tamboli said.

Tamboli said on Christmas Day a pipe under a third-floor sink broke and sent water down to her first-floor fitness studio.

They initially thought it was because of the cold, but later learned it was another issue.

Tamboli believes because of the holiday, no one was around so the water ran for 14 hours before anyone noticed and could shut it off. Virtually everything in the studio has to be replaced.

Tamboli prays they can reopen for customers by March. In the meantime, her team will lean on virtual and in-person pop-up classes.

"It is a sucky situation but at the end of the day, you just have to adapt and move on and go from there," Tamboli said.

For people at home, Poppie said getting familiar with your space and taking steps like leaving the cabinet doors to your kitchen sink open can make all the difference.

"Knowing where the shutoffs are, knowing where the problem areas can be. Sometimes they won't all freeze and break but you will freeze and lose water," Poppie said.

He also recommended having someone check your home if you plan to be out of town.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip