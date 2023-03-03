Businesses prep while prioritizing safety ahead of busy weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a busy weekend in store with Marquette's men's basketball and the Bucks taking over Fiserv Forum while the city's popular Shamrock Shuffle hits the bar districts.

Businesses in the middle of it all plan to be fully staffed and encourage people to stay safe through all the festivities.

"We have a full security staff. Our bartenders are all trained not to over-serving and everything like that. The shuffle people pay to be there and it doesn’t bring too many problems," said Ryan Cooke, director of operations at Jack's American Pub, Wurst Bar, and Milwaukee Brat House.

Cooke explained that they require bartenders to have a license. Plus, they know to look for signs a customer has had enough to drink.

"Sometimes it’s a matter of just putting a glass of water in front of someone kind of subtle way to tell them to slow down. It’s pretty obvious," Cooke said.

In Walker's Point, Steny's has plans to increase security too for the busy weekend. Co-owner Ryan Steny said they push rideshare options along with their free shuttle service to neighboring bars and Fiserv Forum for those who want to catch the basketball games.

"It's important to us too. We want our customers to be safe and feel comfortable coming back," Steny said.

In an email, Milwaukee Police said they are working with partners to offer a safe environment for everyone out and about this weekend.

