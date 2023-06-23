Bus driver who saved 37 kids from burning bus faces life-altering challenges

MILWAUKEE — It was around 7:45 a.m. on May 31st when a Milwaukee woman’s life changed. She was behind the wheel of a school bus when she noticed something wasn’t right.

"I could barely get what I was trying to say out because the smoke was hitting me in the face and in my eyes so I was just like OK forget the radio. Just got the kids off the bus."

Imunek Williams tried to use her radio dispatch so she could tell managers about the odor and smoke she was seeing. Thirty-seven kids were saved that day. Imunek got them all off the bus safely.

Safety is her top priority.

Related content:



She showed us her daily routine- checking her bus thoroughly inside and out.

“I make sure the headlights aren’t cracked,” she said as she walked around the front of the bus.

“I check the bottom of the seats,” she said as she walked through the bus aisle.

“It could’ve been 37 children were burned in a fire, but it was 37 children were saved.”

Imunek has received thank you notes from the parents of the children who were on the bus. One mom said in a text message "Hi, I just wanted to personally thank you! I had five children on that bus. You’re heaven-sent.”

Imunek describes herself as a shy person. She is very soft-spoken and says this is the way she’s always been. The children on her bus feel comfortable with her behind the wheel.

“I had some days when I didn't come, they would be looking for me like where you been at? You here? Thank God you're back,” she said as she smiled.

She continues to smile despite what she’s been going through. Six months ago, she found herself going through so many emotions at once. She was angry and sad.

“December 13th… I’ll never forget the day.”

That day, she was at work, driving the school bus when she received a call from her fiancé.

“I was in the middle of my route, and he was calling me, texting me, like I can't feel my legs, something is wrong.”

He was unable to move the lower half of his body and had to be taken to the hospital before emergency surgery.

“He had a blood clot on his spine that popped, and the blood got down to his muscles, causing him to be paralyzed,” Imunek said quietly.

Imunek Williams Imunek's fiance and son.

The two are parents, raising a 1-year-old son and she is 8 months pregnant, expecting another boy.

“I try not to think about it, so I won't cry but when I think about it, I always cry.”

Imunek has had to find the joy in the little moments like throwing the first pitch at a Brewers game.

“Please welcome a new local hero from Milwaukee- Imunek Williams!” the baseball announcer said as the crowd welcomed her to the field.

“I got to be on the field, see the players, one of the players gave me a hug so that was nice.”

What she did for the dozens of kids on the school bus on May 31st earned her recognition but hasn't brought her every drop of joy she wants and needs as she raises a family.

She's uncertain about what's next but her kindness and passion for helping others serves as a reminder to herself -- keep a smile and the rest will follow.

Imunek and her fiancé’s home was once a two-minute bus drive from the bus company. He used to drive her to work so, so much has changed. The two have since had to move into a handicap-accessible home.

If you would like to help Imunek and her family, you can donate through a GoFundMe organized for her.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip