Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?

MILWAUKEE — Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, a permit application filed with the City of Milwaukee shows a location for Burlington has been proposed for the space.

TMJ4 The Piggly Wiggly on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing.

The state's Department of Workforce was notified by Piggly Wiggly Midwest this month about layoffs and a closing process for its 709 E. Capitol Drive store in Milwaukee, BizJournal reports. The layoffs are expected to begin on March 18 and 52 employees' positions will be eliminated.

Burlington is an off-price retailer that sells clothes, footwear, accessories, and beauty products. It was previously led by interim Kohl's Corp. chief executive officer Thomas Kinsbury. According to BizJournal, the company has locations in Brown Deer, Brookfield, Milwaukee, and West Allis.

The shopping center where the Piggly Wiggly will soon vacate also has a Planet Fitness gym and stores by Citi Trends and Beauty Palace. State real estate records show that the firm Capitol Commons Partners LLC acquired the shopping center for $5.85 million, BizJournal reports.

