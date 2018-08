The Burlington Police Department needs your help in identifying three suspects who stole $60,000 in smartphones from a Walmart.

According to a Facebook post, the three suspects walked into a Walmart and stole smartphones from the electronics department. The cost of the smartphones stolen totaled out to $60,000.

Police are offering money for any tips given to them. Tips can be made either by using the Racine County Crimestoppers website or the P3 smartphone app.