Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Burlington chief: Officers justified in using Taser on man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christopher Furlong
BLACKPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 16: A representative from Taser International fires the companies latest X26 stun gun during the Police Federation Conference at Winter Gardens on May 16, 2007 in Blackpool, England. British Home Secretary John Reid announced today that more Taser guns could be deployed on the streets of the UK by frontline police officers. The Taser's which stun a person with up to 50,000 volts, and can currently only be carried by armed response officers have some under harsh criticism from Amnesty International who claim more than 70 deaths in Canada and America have been linked to the weapon. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Prosecutors review police stun gun use on man who died
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 19:19:40-04

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Burlington’s police chief says officers acted within department policy when they used a stun gun on a man who was rushing to be with his fiancee who he said was in premature labor.

The incident happened earlier this month when Desmen Pete illegally drove his minibike on the sidewalk as he hurried home to his pregnant fiancee.

Body camera video shows an officer with his Taser drawn, talking with Pete. The officer ordered Pete to get on his stomach. Pete began yelling at officers and the situation escalated before the Taser was deployed.

Chief Mark Anderson said Thursday the officers provided Pete with several opportunities to comply with their orders, but he chose not to, which escalated the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4