Burlington band teacher sentenced 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A Burlington band teacher convicted of sexually assaulting a minor was sentenced to two years in prison and three years extended supervision on Tuesday.

Zachary Wendt is a former employee of the Wheatland School District.



In February of 2021, according to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl told police that she and Wendt worked together at the Musicology store. The girl said they began "sexting."

The teen told investigators they drank together and had sex at his Burlington home on two occasions.

The girl said Wendt told her not to tell anyone because he would lose his children.

He initially faced several charges, including possession of child pornography, exposing himself to a child, and sexual intercourse with a child, but the charges were dismissed.

