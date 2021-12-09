Band teacher in Racine Co. charged with sexually assaulting children

RACINE COUNTY — A band teacher in Racine County was charged with sexually assaulting children and possessing child pornography.

Zachary P. Wendt is facing a number of charges including sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, and sexual intercourse with a child 16 years or older.

The Wheatland School District told parents Wednesday night that the allegations occurred off district property and did not include students.

While we typically do not use mug shots in our news coverage, we are making an exception in this case given the potential of more victims

Court records show Wendt was charged with:

Sexual Intercourse with Child 16 or Older, Actor 19 or Older Misd. A

Sexual Assault of Child by Person Who Works or Volunteers with Children Felony H

Sexual Intercourse with Child 16 or Older, Actor 19 or Older Misd. A

Sexual Assault of Child by Person Who Works or Volunteers with Children Felony H

Possession of Child Pornography Felony D

Possession of Child Pornography Felony D

Possession of Child Pornography Felony D

Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child

He is set to attend his initial appearance in Kenosha County Court Thursday afternoon.

District officials say Wendt has been suspended without pay. The man also gives private music lessons at the Musicology Store in Burlington, according to the store's website.

Read the school district’s letter below:

"Dear Parents and Guardians:



I am writing with some very troubling news. Late last evening, I was informed by the Burlington Police Department that a Wheatland J1 School District employee was arrested. He has been suspended without pay effective immediately, pending an investigation.



We have been informed that the arrest was made in relation to an alleged situation that occurred off district property and did not include any Wheatland J1 School District students. Due to the circumstances surrounding this investigation, the middle school 5-8 band concert scheduled for tomorrow, December 9, 2021 will be postponed.



Please know that there is no additional information we can share at this time as this is an active investigation. As a school district, our first and most important responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students. We will continue to do everything we can to make that happen. School officials and district counselors will be available to answer questions students may have during the next several days.



Martin McGinley



District Administrator"



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip