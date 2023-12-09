Burger King to raze abandoned building near 106th and Greenfield in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After negotiations with West Allis, Burger King has decided to raze its abandoned restaurant near 106th and Greenfield, West Allis Mayor Dan Devine announced Friday evening.

The area will now return to a grass lot with demolition beginning no later than Dec. 27.



The City of West Allis previously filed a lawsuit against Burger King Company, LLC. after the building sat empty for six years.

The vacant lot used to be a thriving restaurant, but today it sits as an eyesore with overgrown bushes, a deteriorating parking lot, and signs in empty windows that read "No Trespassing."

The City of West Allis said the building constitutes a public nuisance. In its lawsuit, the City asked the court to order Burger King to make repairs, raze the building, or sell it to a new buyer.

According to the lawsuit, the City issued a written Notice of Public Nuisance in May to Burger King Company. The notice said the property had broken windows, peeling paint, and a deteriorated parking lot.

On September 14, the complaint alleged the West Allis Code Enforcement Director inspected the property. The director found some repairs by Burger King, but said they were “superficial and improper repairs.”

