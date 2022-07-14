Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bullet-proof glass installed at Milwaukee Police districts

bullet proof glass.jpg
Milwaukee Police Department
All Milwaukee Police districts across the city now have bullet-proof glass in the lobby, according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.
bullet proof glass.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 12:29:52-04

MILWAUKEE — Bullet-proof glass has been installed in all Milwaukee Police districts across the city, according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The department shared the news Thursday, thanking donors and the Milwaukee Police Foundation for making it happen.

"Through partnerships, the city of Milwaukee has enhanced safety for both citizens and police officers when they enter police districts," the news release states.

Investors for the installations include former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Dennis Klein, and Frank P. Crivello. Phoenix Investors' founder and chairman also provided financial support.

“I understand the value of a well-resourced department and took the opportunity to help in a way that does not drain their budget. The challenges our department faces today are unprecedented. The need for all of us to be part of the solution is, as well," said Abele.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

senate debate 480X360.png

How to watch this Sunday's U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate on TMJ4