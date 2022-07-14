Bullet-proof glass installed at Milwaukee Police districts

MILWAUKEE — Bullet-proof glass has been installed in all Milwaukee Police districts across the city, according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The department shared the news Thursday, thanking donors and the Milwaukee Police Foundation for making it happen.

"Through partnerships, the city of Milwaukee has enhanced safety for both citizens and police officers when they enter police districts," the news release states.

Investors for the installations include former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Dennis Klein, and Frank P. Crivello. Phoenix Investors' founder and chairman also provided financial support.

“I understand the value of a well-resourced department and took the opportunity to help in a way that does not drain their budget. The challenges our department faces today are unprecedented. The need for all of us to be part of the solution is, as well," said Abele.

