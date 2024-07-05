Building futures: Young adults prepare for trades careers with WRTP Big Step

Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership, or WRTP Big Step, is a nonprofit organization that paves the way for people to get into manufacturing and trades jobs.

For students like Jade Retic, this education, hands-on training, and support connect her directly to future employers.

As part of the hands-on training, she is working on a construction project building a cooler for her mother.

"My mom is starting on a project this summer to build a patio, so I just wanted to start on something that will complement it. So, this is a wooden cooler. I’m gonna buy the insulation on my own and line the inside," said Retic.

TMJ4 Jade Retic is interested in three different fields: becoming a sheet metal worker, operating engineer, or a painter.

She is interested in three different fields: becoming a sheet metal worker, operating engineer, or a painter.

"I wanted to give myself a chance to experience something that I never thought I would do ever in my life, and I think I just wanna change the community," said Retic.

"As an operating engineer apprentice with no experience, you’re going to start off with $30 an hour plus benefits. So, it changes your life," said Instructor Willie D. Ellis.

The students here are taught by instructor Willie D. Ellis, a retired operating engineer. He not only mentors the students but also teaches them carpentry, construction, communication skills, and how to handle working in different environments.

"The most important thing is we also get them ready for apprenticeships, making sure that they know if they want to be a carpenter, if they want to be an electrician, if they want to be a plumber, if they want to be an operating engineer, what it takes, and instilling in the students the importance of learning," said Ellis.

In this class, Joseph Jimenez is looking to venture from residential construction to working on commercial buildings. He says so far, this program has provided him all the tools and tips he needs before talking to the union.

"The opportunities they give you, the hands-on training they give you, tutoring here. They do a lot of things that help you out, and if you want it, you can get it; you just gotta put in the work," said Jimenez.

For Stacy Whiters, he hopes the program helps him achieve his goals in the future.

"To get into construction and one day build my own house," said Whiters.

TMJ4 Stacy Whiters hopes the program helps him achieve his goals in the future, such as one day building his own home.

But before the students work on houses, as part of the program, they are designing and creating their own construction projects, building an item meaningful to them, from a tree bookstand to a chair for a grandson, to a planter box for a loved one.

"My lady is big into growing plants. She likes flowers. She’s currently growing strawberries," said student Naeahshen.

He said he already knows what field he wants to get into. Aspiring to be a future plumber, he believes this program will help change his future for the better.

TMJ4 Instructor Willie D. Ellis and his students.

"I’m gonna be in a way better place. Honestly, I think of myself as Mario in the world of plumbing. Yeah, that’s my goal, saving the world with plumbing," said Naeahshen.

WRTP is also helping increase diversity in the workforce. Of the more than 2,000 people they served last year, 59 percent were people of color, and 12 percent were women.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error