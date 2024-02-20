Building a more inclusive retail community in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Over 200 entrepreneurs from across Wisconsin gathered at the Pfister Hotel on Monday for a day of education and collaboration.

The event, hosted by Meijer was called the “Roadmap to Retail” education program. Entrepreneurs were invited to show off their products, receive feedback, and learn from professionals.

Bobby Warren, Meijer’s Milwaukee market director, said this is a way to build a more inclusive and thriving retail community.

“When I arrived in Milwaukee, I realized we didn’t have a very local footprint. This is collaborating and partnering with local businesses to see about getting their products on our shelves,” Warren smiled.

One of those local businesses is Simplistic BSC, a hair care line created by Sherrie Williams in 2007.

“There were a lot of products in the licensed stores, but there wasn’t a lot for people like me,” Williams explained.

Her products became official in 2018, and since then, she’s launched her line in Fresh Thyme Food and Froedtert hospitals.

At Monday’s conference, she set her sights on Meijer.

“I got a lot of great feedback and I think this is going to teach me more,” Williams smiled.

“I’m rooting for everyone here. I believe everyone deserves this opportunity.”

While not every product may be retail-ready, Meijer store managers offered their feedback. Warren said some of the products could hit store shelves as soon as next month.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Greater Milwaukee Urban League and Latino Chamber of Commerce of SE Wisconsin.

“There’s a dire need in this market for business opportunities and access to social capital for minority entrepreneurs,” Dr. Nelson Soler, Latino Chamber of Commerce of SE Wisconsin President and CEO, said.

“Having a larger organization committed to serving a diverse community like Milwaukee is really exciting.”

This was the first “Road to Retail” event in Milwaukee, but organizers said they are already planning to make this an annual conference.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip