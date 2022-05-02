Bucks watch party to have limited services Tuesday in Deer District due to weather

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks watch party on Tuesday will be operating with limited services in Deer District due to anticipated rain and low temperatures.

For Game 2 of the Bucks-Celtics playoff series, fans are still encouraged to watch the game in the plaza. The game will be shown on the screens in the plaza and The Beer Garden, as well as inside Deer District establishments.

The Bucks say, outdoor food and beverage sales will be limited to the covered Beer Garden and Tanduay Tiki Hut.

Tuesday's game begins at 6 p.m. in Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second career postseason triple-double to lead the Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday.

