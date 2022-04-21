Watch
Bucks watch party for Game 3 to have limited services in Deer District due to weather

James Groh
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 21, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks watch party on Friday will be operating with limited services in Deer District due to anticipated rain and low temperatures.

For Game 3 of the Bucks-Bulls playoff series, fans are still encouraged to watch the game in the plaza. The game will be shown on the screens in the plaza and The Beer Garden, as well as inside Deer District establishments.

The Bucks say, outdoor food and beverage sales will be limited to the covered Beer Garden and Tanduay Tiki Hut.

The watch party for Game 2 was canceled on Wednesday also due to the weather.

Friday's game begins at 7:30 p.m.

