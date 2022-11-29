Bucks superstar Khris Middleton gives winter coats to Milwaukee students

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Smiles filled Lancaster Elementary School’s gym Tuesday morning as Bucks superstar Khris Middleton brought new winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves for the students as part of his 12 Days of Khrismas.

“This community supports me in so many different ways that I think it’s my responsibility to find ways to do the same for them,” said Middleton.

The holiday initiative is a passion project for Middleton.

Working with people and community organizations across Wisconsin, Louisiana and South Carolina, Middleton does 12 different acts of service throughout the yuletide season.

For Quintyn Sandlin-Robinson, getting a brand-new coat from one of his favorite players is something he won’t forget.

“It makes me feel good that he thinks about giving back,” said Sandlin-Robinson.

Thanks to a $20,000 UnitedHealthcare grant to the Dreambuilders Foundation, Middleton says this coat giveaway is just a small way to make sure kids stay safe and warm this winter in the city he loves.

“I’ve been here for 10 years now. So, it's definitely like a home to me. So, to make sure that I’m trying to take care of the people where I live is extremely important to me,” said Middleton.

