Bucks post farewell tribute video to Donte DiVincenzo

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE — To honor Donte DiVincenzo's time in Milwaukee, the Bucks have made a tribute video to the player nicknamed the Big Ragu.

The Bucks traded him to the Sacramento Kings in a four-team trade that saw Serge Ibaka come to the Bucks from the LA Clippers.

"He was a huge part of last year with our run," teammate Khris Middleton said.

DiVincenzo has been on Bucks since the 2018/19 season. Since then he has played in 176 games and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He was drafted 17th overall by the Bucks in 2018.

He was a big contributor to the Bucks championship winning season. Unfortunately, he was injured in the first round of the playoffs and wasn't able to play in the championship series against the Suns.

Before turning pro, DiVincenzo played basketball for Villanove. He won two national championships in 2016 and 2018.

