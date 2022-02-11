Bucks post farewell tribute video to Donte DiVincenzo

MILWAUKEE — To honor Donte DiVincenzo's time in Milwaukee, the Bucks have made a tribute video to the player nicknamed the Big Ragu.

The Bucks traded him to the Sacramento Kings in a four-team trade that saw Serge Ibaka come to the Bucks from the LA Clippers.

"He's been such a huge part of what we've done over the years." pic.twitter.com/ktvy0bacgB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2022

"He was a huge part of last year with our run," teammate Khris Middleton said.

DiVincenzo has been on Bucks since the 2018/19 season. Since then he has played in 176 games and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He was drafted 17th overall by the Bucks in 2018.

He was a big contributor to the Bucks championship winning season. Unfortunately, he was injured in the first round of the playoffs and wasn't able to play in the championship series against the Suns.

Before turning pro, DiVincenzo played basketball for Villanove. He won two national championships in 2016 and 2018.

