Bucks' Portis adapts to role, makes sure he's always ready

Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bobby Portis
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 12, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is relying on lessons he learned earlier in his career as he adapts to his inconsistent playoff usage.

Portis provided a big spark off the bench by scoring 11 points in 18 minutes in Milwaukee’s 120-100 Game 3 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns. That came after he played just five minutes in a Game 2 loss.

It’s a familiar pattern for Portis. He didn’t play the final three games of Milwaukee’s second-round series with the Brooklyn Nets but averaged 12.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals.

