Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bucks' Joe Ingles aims to return to court after knee injury: Report

Once Ingles completes a final 5-5 workout on Saturday, he can return to the court starting Monday.
Trail Blazers Bucks Basketball
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles watch from the bench during a timeout during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Trail Blazers Bucks Basketball
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 14:31:05-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is making his season debut after suffering a knee injury in January, according to ESPN.

Citing "sources," ESPN reports that once Ingles completes a final 5-5 workout on Saturday, he can return to the court starting Monday.

Ingles' knee injury on Jan. 30 ended his season with the Utah Jazz. The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $6.5 million free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in July. The Jazz used his expiring contract with them to send him to the Portland Blazers for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive