Bucks' Joe Ingles aims to return to court after knee injury: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is making his season debut after suffering a knee injury in January, according to ESPN.

Citing "sources," ESPN reports that once Ingles completes a final 5-5 workout on Saturday, he can return to the court starting Monday.

Ingles' knee injury on Jan. 30 ended his season with the Utah Jazz. The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $6.5 million free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in July. The Jazz used his expiring contract with them to send him to the Portland Blazers for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

