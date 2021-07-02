Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 17:14:57-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is now doubtful for playing in Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks said Friday.

Antetokounmpo is out with a hyperextended left knee he suffered during Game 4 in Atlanta. The injury forced the Bucks star to also miss Game 5, in which the Bucks clinched a victory, and now lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2.

Bucks doctors confirmed earlier this week that there is no structural damage to Giannis' knee.

Game 5 is set for this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Meantime, the Hawks have two players out injured, Trae Young and Clint Capela.

Young sustained a bone bruise after stepping on an official's foot in Game 3, and Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in Game 4.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW