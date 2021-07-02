Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is now doubtful for playing in Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks said Friday.

Antetokounmpo is out with a hyperextended left knee he suffered during Game 4 in Atlanta. The injury forced the Bucks star to also miss Game 5, in which the Bucks clinched a victory, and now lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2.

Bucks doctors confirmed earlier this week that there is no structural damage to Giannis' knee.

Game 5 is set for this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Meantime, the Hawks have two players out injured, Trae Young and Clint Capela.

Young sustained a bone bruise after stepping on an official's foot in Game 3, and Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in Game 4.

