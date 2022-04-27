Bucks fans share what they love about Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Game 5

MILWAUKEE — The energy throughout the city is at an all-time high as fans count down the minutes until Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

"Go Bucks," shouted longtime Bucks fan Tom Fretschel.

Fans have their fingers crossed for a repeat this year of another NBA championship win. All eyes are on the one and only, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I think he's grown to be a really amazing player," said Bucks fan, Sydney Moriarity.

"We didn't win the championship after 50 years and then when he came along, we won it. So that's more reason to look up to him," said another fan, Lakeira Sanders.

But it's not just Giannis' amazing skills that won over these bucks fans, it's the humble personality he exhibits on and off the court.

"Of course he's a good basketball player, but he is a real gentleman," said Fretschel. "Who would've thought one person could do so much and he does it and he's gracious, he's not a braggart."

That's why the city Giannis loves so much decided to show him the same love back...by creating a new 54 by 56-foot mural that will feature Antetokounmpo on the 600 East building along Wisconsin Avenue.

"This is one of my top five favorite projects of all time," said mural artist ​Mauricio Ramirez. "All of his greatest accomplishments have just surpassed basketball and just being a really cool humble dude. He's a really great role model."

By creating this mural, fans hope that Giannis' legacy will be remembered forever.

"He's an inspiration to everybody," said Mohammad Donzo

Ramirez adds that if all goes well, he hopes to have the entire mural completed by next Wednesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip