Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bucks fall to Nets 125-86, trail 2-0 in the series

items.[0].image.alt
Kathy Willens/AP
Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) forces a turnover by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Blake Griffin, Ginnis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 22:12:18-04

NEW YORK (AP/TMJ4) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Playing without the injured James Harden but showing no hint that they needed him, the Nets led by as much as 49 points and held the NBA’s highest-scoring team 34 points below its season average.

Kyrie Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown filled in nicely for Harden with 13 points and six rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but was thoroughly outplayed by Durant in a matchup of NBA MVP winners.

Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. this Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4