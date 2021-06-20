Watch
Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Durant's 48

Frank Franklin II/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, celebrates with P.J. Tucker, left, and other teammates during overtime of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jun 19, 2021
NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Bucks withstood Kevin Durant’s NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40 seconds left in the first overtime Game 7 in 15 years. The Bucks held on from there when Durant missed two jumpers, the last an airball with 0.3 seconds remaining. T

he Bucks will play either Philadelphia or Atlanta in a series that starts Wednesday night. Durant played all 53 minutes and forced OT with a turnaround jumper that was just inches from being a 3-pointer that would have won it with a second left.

