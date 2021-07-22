Bucks, City, Fans prepare for Victory Parade Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and the city are preparing for Thursday’s Championship Parade for the team. After beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Bucks are champions. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to show up in Downtown Milwaukee for the parade which steps off at 11am.

Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Justin Godsey says “we are excited tomorrow to get the chance to celebrate with Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.”

He admits the team didn’t want to get too far ahead of itself, but did start planning the basics of a parade when the team made the finals.

“Nothing major really until last night, and right away 8 o’clock this morning we had our first on-site production meeting to start going through” said Godsey.

The parade will wind through Downtown Milwaukee, starting at the East end of Wisconsin Avenue. It will turn north on Water Street and then west on McKinley where it will end at the river. Bucks players, coaches and ownership are expected to ride on 5 double decker buses. Several dignitaries are expected as well.

The team says Deer District will open at 8am. The city is asking people not to camp out overnight or leave chairs along the route, just come early. The parade is estimated to take an hour from start to finish then the celebration in Deer District will take place 30 minutes later.

