Bucks' Antetokounmpo out and 76ers' Embiid questionable for game on Sunday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a fourth straight game Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers as the two-time MVP deals with tightness in his left calf.

The Bucks issued an injury report Saturday night that ruled Antetokounmpo out for Sunday’s game.

Antetokounmpo’s last game was a 30-point performance in a 132-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2. He missed one game over the last week with right patella tendinopathy, and this will be the third straight game he’s sat due to his calf issue.

76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due as the 2022-23 MVP continues to manage the left knee issue that caused him to miss a month of action. Embiid got back on the floor Tuesday after missing 15 games.

The Milwaukee Bucks play the 76ers in Milwaukee Sunday at 1 p.m.

