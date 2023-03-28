Bublr e-bikes return to Milwaukee with 400 new bicycles

MILWAUKEE — Bublr is re-launching its e-bikes for the season, the company announced Tuesday.

Bublr said the electric bikes were a success last year, so they're bringing even more e-bikes into the city. In 2021, there were around 200 electric bikes. This year, there will be around 400!

The bikes can be found across Bublr's 100+ stations around Milwaukee. Bublr said last year their e-bikes were ridden eight times more than regular bikes. The e-bikes also led to an increase in riders ages 55-65.

According to Bublr, the e-bikes have a battery-powered motor that helps riders pedal up to 15 mph.

“It’s going to be a very busy summer for Bublr’s operations team, but also for users. Not everyone can afford to buy an electric bike, so it’s an exciting option that we’re aiming to make more accessible for our growing number of users who want to use them. Our data shows that they were pretty in demand last summer, so we’re hoping to keep up and satisfy users with the additional bikes that we have built.”

