Bublr e-bikes coming to Milwaukee this July

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will soon have another public transportation option, but you'll have to do the peddling.

Bublr Bikes has been in Milwaukee for several years, but it added a new option this year that will allow riders to go faster and farther: e-bikes

TMJ4's Charles Benson: "You're adding more e-bikes or electric bikes?"

Bublr's Executive Director, James Davies: "These will be our first electric-assisted bikes that will be coming online with the system expansion

Davies says up to 200 e-bikes at 26 new bike stations around the city should be up and running sometime in July.

TMJ4

Benson: "Was there some intentional thought about going into communities that were underserved?"

Davies: "Oh absolutely, absolutely. It's definitely been an intentional process in terms of starting downtown, where you've got that density, your serving tourists, and then growing out, getting further and further into the neighborhoods," said Davies.

The e-bikes provide another public transportation option - not just to get around the city - but to go to the grocery store, library or get a haircut.

The owner of Gee's Clippers is excited about a Bublr bike station not far from his business near MLK Drive and North Avenue.

Benson: "Does that help increase traffic and business to the area?"

Owner Gee Smith: "I would totally agree, especially during the nice weather months."

Smith says it's not only good for business, but good for the community.

"Here at Gee's Clippers, we are not far from downtown Milwaukee, about a three or four-minute drive. You get on a bike, it might be a few more minutes, but you're actually getting a workout in."

Bublr says expanding its footprint was a team effort between the city and community groups like Safe and Sound and 16th Street Community Center. The goal was to find out the best places to put bikes with input from city residents.

"And then each person got like a neighborhood map, and they were told, build your own ideal Bublr mini-network," said Davies.

See cost options on their website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip