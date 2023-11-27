Bublr Bikes system records 100K rides, partly credits Milwaukee's bike safety investments

MILWAUKEE — With more than a month left in the year, Bublr Bikes has recorded more than 100,000 rides so far in 2023.

"It definitely means there is a demand for good bike infrastructure in Milwaukee, which we've definitely seen on the rise in the past year," said Elizabeth Grout, Sponsorship and Outreach Manager at Bublr Bikes.

Grout attributes the growth, in part, to new bike safety infrastructure throughout the area.

Specifically, she points to projects like new protected bike lanes along North Avenue in Milwaukee.

Bublr said UW-Milwaukee students are taking the most Bublr rides in the city. Tourists and visitors are also using the bike share system a lot. And Grout said major events like Summerfest lead to boosts in ridership as well.

"Bublr does a great job of making biking accessible to everyone in Milwaukee," said Grout.

The group "People for Bikes" rates cities on the quality of bike networks.

According to the website, Milwaukee has a rating of 45 out of 100. The average rating for U.S. cities in 2022 was 27.

Even as colder temperatures set in ahead of the upcoming winter, Bublr Bikes says don't hang up your helmets yet.

"We have ridership all year! So that 100,000 ridership mark started on January first," said Grout.

Bublr Bikes continues to offer rides all year round, including during cold months, hoping to expand, add more stations, and grow in the years to come.

Bublr Bikes launched in 2014. The non-profit offers access passes to income-qualified residents of Milwaukee County.

They're also launching a campaign for Giving Tuesday. A silent auction will run from Tuesday, Nov. 28 until Dec. 15.

By buying gift cards from Bublr's campaign you can support their mission.

The gift cards were also donated by local small businesses. You can learn more about the silent auction by clicking HERE.

