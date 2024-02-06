Bublr Bikes' new executive director focused on bike friendly streets and equitable access to transportation

MILWAUKEE — Bublr Bikes has a new executive Director.

Laura Bolger is now at the helm of the organization, which often leads conversations about safe streets and also works to provide income-driven access to free and safe transportation in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins met up with Bolger on UW-Milwaukee's campus for a ride and to chat about what's down the road for Bublr Bikes.

"We know that that's the biggest hurdle to people getting on a Bublr - is they don't feel safe. And, you know, with the reckless driving issues in Milwaukee, we really want to make sure everyone feels like they can get on a Bublr and go across town," said Bolger while explaining how she plans to work closely with the communities of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to continue to build bike friendly infrastructure across the area.

"We know the future is with biking," she said. "If we want to grow this city to be a one million person city, like our mayor wants, we know that we cant all be in a vehicle. Single-occupant vehicles are not going to get us across town. Its going to create more congestion. And we want biking to be an easy, safe and affordable option."

Bolger earned a graduate degree at Marquette University and has helped lead several organizations in the community.

As for Bublr Bikes, the non-profit is coming off a record year for ridership and is looking to add more stations, E-bikes and adaptive bikes in the year ahead.

