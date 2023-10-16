Bublr Bikes asks for donated cars to help fund programs and support bike-share system

MILWAUKEE — If you have an old car or even a boat that you're wondering what to do with, Bublr Bikes might put it to good use.

The non-profit is asking people to donate vehicles as part of a campaign called Cartober.

"Depending on, I guess the year of the car, the value of it, how much money I could get back for it or not, I would definitely donate it towards something like that," said Breanna Subotich, who was asked if she'd ever donate her car to a cause like this.

"I think used car prices have been dropping a lot so for somebody that cares a lot about the community, it might make sense for them to donate a car instead of, I don't know, sell it," said Daniel Streater, who lives in Milwaukee and is a user of Bublr Bikes.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins went to the Bublr Bikes offices in downtown Milwaukee to learn more about the program.

"If you have a car that's maybe not doing anything -- or you have a boat sitting in the marina that you maybe decide this is the last year that you can take care of it, this is what you should be doing with it because it actually helps improve the Milwaukee community and helps make Bublr a better organization," said Elizabeth Grout, Sponsorship and Program Manager for Bublr Bikes.

Grout says only about 30% of the non-profit's revenue actually comes from system users paying to ride the bikes. The rest comes from donations and sponsorships.

"We are looking for everything. So, that's cars that work, cars that don't work, trains, planes, automobiles, boats, anything," said Grout.

You don't need to worry about extra work. They'll pick the car up and it's a tax-deductible donation. You can learn specific details on the Bublr Bike's website by clicking here.

The program is actually run through a non-profit called Cars.

"100% of the proceeds do go to Bublr and that's what helps us fund our programs," said Grout.

The programs include free access passes for income-qualified neighbors across the area, and also programs like their workforce development partnership.

It's a way to give back and get any extra vehicles off your hands while investing in the community.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip