Bryant & Stratton College announces new Racine County campus location

Racine County residents who want to go to college close to home will soon have another option.

Bryant & Stratton officials are thrilled to announce a new expansion to a Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin location. They've been looking to add a campus in Racine County for two years now.

"The northern Illinois area we've gotten more and more students looking at us from there so we thought Racine was a good balance between where we are here and the Southeast part of the state," said Greg Brander, the Wisconsin Market Director with the college.

College leaders call it a perfect match.

"There's a need down there," Brandner said. "We're very excited about it."

Foxconn isn't the only one bringing jobs to the area. Bryant & Stratton will also be an asset to the community. There's a significant nursing shortage across the whole state and SE Wisconsin in particular.

This new campus will emphasize in healthcare degrees because of the huge need.

"There aren't a whole lot of options in that area for nursing programs and also for the medical assistant program so this is a great addition for them," said Linda Krueger, Dean of Nursing.

They'll be offering one-year and two and a half-year programs. If you would like to work for Foxconn one day, officials are looking to bring an electronics program to the campus.

"The Racine campus we're looking at getting up to 75 students in year one and up to 300 students by year three which would be the maximum for that campus," Brandner said.

Classes will begin on May 2. Construction at the new location will begin at the end of the month. On-site mobile registration will begin next Monday.

For more information, visit the school's website.