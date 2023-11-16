Bruce Harrison named Executive Reporter at sister station in Green Bay, NBC 26

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Bruce Harrison has been named the new Executive Reporter at our sister station in Green Bay, NBC 26. In his new role, Harrison will lead a group of talented journalists to tell the stories of our northern neighbors.

Harrison has been part of the TMJ4 News team since July 2021. In that time he has demonstrated journalistic excellence while covering major stories like the Darrell Brooks trial and many others.

Before coming to TMJ4 News, he was a reporter based in Seoul, South Korea. He traveled across the region reporting for outlets across the world.

His last day will be Dec. 15, and he will begin his new role in January. We wish him the best of luck!

