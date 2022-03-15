Brownstone Social Lounge reopens for business after triple shooting kills employee

MILWAUKEE — Brownstone Social Lounge hosted a grand reopening on Tuesday, more than a month after a triple shooting killed a beloved employee.

Thirty-one-year-old Krystal Tucker was working on Feb.10 when staff said a man who was denied entry started shooting. Authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Jordan Tate. He has not been detained yet.

Brownstone marked its grand reopening with a DJ and a request that people wore blue in Tucker's honor. Blue was Tucker's favorite color and was widely included in the lounge's remodel.

Owner Corey Smith said moving forward, guests must be at least 30 years old to enter Brownstone at any time. Plus, the lounge will not operate at full capacity.

Smith said reopening to the public felt bittersweet without Tucker there. Tucker worked as Smith's executive assistant.

"I didn't know if I would reopen. It was the staff, it was her family that said this is not what Krystal would want. Krystal absolutely loved Brownstone," Smith said.

Smith said he put up $10,000 to Crimestoppers to help find Tate. Court records showed Tate has an attorney, but has not yet been detained.

