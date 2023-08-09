Watch Now
Brown Deer police respond to bank robbery at Tri City National Bank

TMJ4
Bank robbery at Tri City National Bank in Brown Deer on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 19:05:57-04

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police officers responded to a bank robbery at Tri City National Bank on Wednesday.

Police say it happened shortly before 2 p.m. at 4295 West Bradley Road.

No one was injured during the incident. It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

The case remains under investigation by the Brown Deer Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Brown Deer Police at (414) 371-2900.

