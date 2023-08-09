Brown Deer police respond to bank robbery at Tri City National Bank

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police officers responded to a bank robbery at Tri City National Bank on Wednesday.

Police say it happened shortly before 2 p.m. at 4295 West Bradley Road.

No one was injured during the incident. It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

The case remains under investigation by the Brown Deer Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Brown Deer Police at (414) 371-2900.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip