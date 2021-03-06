Brown Deer PD: Suspect robs bank, takes officers on police chase

BROWN DEER — A suspect is behind bars after police say she robbed a bank located in a Pick 'n Save in Brown Deer Thursday evening.

Brown Deer police said in a statement that officers responded to the Tri City National Bank located in the grocery store at 9200 N. Green Bay Rd.

Officers found the suspect fleeing in a vehicle, and began pursuing. During the chase, the suspect smashed into two other vehicles, police say.

The chase ended along North 61st Street in Milwaukee after the suspect crashed her car, according to BDPD.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman, is now in custody.

Police say no weapon was displayed at the bank and no one was injured during the robbery.

