Brown County declares state of emergency, Outagamie County activates emergency operations

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach declared a state of emergency in response to storm damages and power outages due to severe weather on Wednesday.

This declaration enables the county and its municipalities to become eligible for state and federal resources necessary to support cleanup and recovery efforts.

“As our friends and neighbors woke up this morning, many found their homes, properties, and belongings damaged or destroyed due to severe weather storms moving through last night,” says Streckenbach. “Our goal is to ensure that our municipalities, their residents, businesses, and infrastructure can recover safely and that their can lives return to normal.”

This state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Brown County asks drivers to observe posted road and street closures and avoid areas where storm damage has made travel dangerous due to issues such as downed power lines. Brown County asks that residents be patient while crews work to clean up and restore public services.

Outagamie County Emergency Operations Center will be conducting a preliminary damage assessment in affected areas from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FOR YOUR SAFETY!

“Road Closed” signs and barricades are used to close roads due to safety concerns on the roadway. Please do not move them, if you do see someone moving highway barricades report to the highway department at 920-832-5673 or local law enforcement non-emergency pic.twitter.com/SjLwfToX8l — Outagamie County Hwy (@OutagamieHwy) June 16, 2022

The goal of these assessments will be to support affected communities' return to normal life and activities.

Numerous state and county highways, along with several town roads are closed. Due to safety hazards, the public is advised to not move or go around signage. Hazards include not only downed trees but also power lines in affected areas.

Public Health is working to assess the licensed care facilities and establishments that may have been impacted. Outagamie County is encouraging everyone to be mindful of food, generator, and chainsaw/cleanup safety. If residents have concerns regarding their powered-at-home medical devices, they are encouraged to contact their home health provider.

Due to the unknown duration of power outages, those affected are encouraged to seek alternative arrangements for the next several days. This is a good time to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those who are vulnerable.