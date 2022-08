CALEDONIA, Wis. — A man stabbed his brother in the eye with a key in the parking lot of a Culver's in Caledonia Friday night, police say.

Caledonia police said their officers were dispatched to the Culver's around 6:17 p.m. for an altercation.

The wounded brother was brought to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other brother was arrested and taken to Racine County Jail, police said.

