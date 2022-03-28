Brother of triple shooting victim near 54th and Mill shares grief, waits for answers

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police work to solve a deadly triple shooting near 54th and Mill, the family and friends of the victims are faced with shock and grief.

Reports from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) identified the victims as 52-year-old Clarence Harris, 39-year-old Tyaries McKinney, and 26-year-old Anthony Thompson.

Alvin Braden Jr. said Harris was his younger brother and his only surviving sibling until the shooting. Braden said the two just spoke on Friday.

Braden described Harris as a happy-go-lucky guy who joked around a lot.

"He was always helping somebody do something. He was a go-getter," Braden said.

On Sunday morning Harris was found dead in his home near North 54th Street and Mill Road in Milwaukee along with McKinney and Thompson. Braden did not know the other men well, but said the three men were friends.

McKinney and Thompson were brothers.

According to reports, Harris and Thompson lived together.

Braden said he tragically has lost multiple relatives to violence in Milwaukee.

"I have prepared myself for this phone call. Every time I see the number 414 I would panic," Braden said.

It is one of the reasons he stays away from the city.

Braden said Harris was a good person, but he also had his faults. As the older brother, Braden tried to pull Harris away from a dangerous lifestyle.

He hopes the police find the shooter soon.

"Senseless, don't care about life for nothing. My little brother's got caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time," Braden said.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet released what led up to the triple shooting.

Braden began trying to raise money to bury his younger brother.

McKinney and Thompson's mother said on Monday that she is still in shock.

If you know anything that can help the police call them or Crimestoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

