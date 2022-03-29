Brother of man killed in hit-and-run speaks out; police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE — The brother of a man killed in a hit-and-run is speaking out.

It happened last Friday on Milwaukee's south side near 20th and Grant. A memorial now marks the intersection where Julio Serrano lost his younger brother, Miguel.

"He was a good man," Serrano said.

Late last Friday morning, Milwaukee police say 41-year-old Miguel was riding his bike when he was struck by a 2002-2007 blue Jeep Liberty SUV.

The car took off. It was last spotted at 20th and Becher. Police are still searching for both the car and the suspect.

"It was very hard," Serrano said.

Serrano believes his brother was coming home from work when he was hit. He thinks he had cashed his check and bought some new dress clothes for church.

He says his brother was soon going to propose to his girlfriend. He says they come from a big family in Puerto Rico, and just the two of them live in Milwaukee.

"Now I am alone here," Serrano said.

Serrano says his family is coming in to town to help lay his brother to rest. He says he is relying on his faith to get him through this horrific tragedy.

"If anyone knows or hears about the person who did this, please contact the police," Serrano said. "To whoever did this, think about the family that this happened to."

The suspect car was captured on surveillance video. Police say the Jeep could have damage to the front end and possibly the windshield.

Below is an actual photograph of the vehicle police believe is involved in the hit and run:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

