Brookfield Turkey Bowl brings together family, friends for annual football tourney

BROOKFIELD — On Thanksgiving, tradition is about sharing what you love with others.

"I think I started doing this in second grade. It was our family and two other families, so super small," said Sydney Smith.

Smith is part of a sports dynasty, at least in Camelot Park in Brookfield. 14 years ago, her dad, Caver Smith, helped found the first Brookfield Turkey Bowl.

"My favorite part about this is just seeing everybody. It just brings the community together," said Smith.

The founding families of the Bowl created it as a fun way to teach their kids football. The pickup games of touch football have grown, with 10 teams of five playing this year. The rosters are balanced with kids, teens and adults.

"It's all about fun. And so we rotate games just so we get everybody out there and everybody gets a chance to play," said Carver Smith.

For those not playing, drinks and Thanksgiving treats are served on the sidelines.

"It's super fun just to see everybody together and hangout on Thanksgiving, because it's a day to be thankful," said Sydney Smith.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip