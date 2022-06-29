Brookfield Police Lt. Thomas Casper dies after battle with cancer

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The City of Brookfield Police Department (CBPD) recently announced Lt. Thomas Casper died on June 27 after a long battle with cancer.

Lt. Casper came to the CBPD after retiring from the City of Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) in August of 2021. Lt. Casper began his career as an MPD officer in 1991. He served the City of Milwaukee for over 30 years as a tactical officer, homicide detective, lieutenant of detectives and ultimately as the captain of the Milwaukee Police Department's Homicide Investigations Division. As a Milwaukee Police Captain, CBD says Lt. Casper was instrumental in the creation of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT). He was the first person to serve as the commander of MAIT.

With CBPD, Lt. Casper lead the investigations division.

"Tom was a highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable and dedicated law enforcement professional," CBPD said in a statement Wednesday. "His calming presence and humble nature will be missed by everyone in the law enforcement community who has had the privilege and honor of knowing or working with him. The CBPD is a better place and the City of Brookfield is a safer city because of our affiliation with Thomas Casper."

Lt. Casper is survived by his wife Rosie, his daughter Ashley, son Anthony, son-in-law Michael, father Thomas Sr., and mother Sandy. Funeral arrangements are pending.

