Brookfield Police look for 2 men who stole nearly $160 worth of liquor from Pick n' Save

BROOKFIELD – Brookfield Police are looking for two men who stole nearly $160 worth of liquor from a Pick n’ Save store this week.

It happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the Pick n’ Save store located at 17295 W Capitol Dr.

According to Brookfield Police, two men entered the store and went to the liquor department. One man took four bottles of single malt scotch whiskey -- with a total value of $158.96 -- and placed them in a shopping cart.

He then walked away from the cart. The other man approached the cart -- and proceeded to conceal two of the four bottles in his waistband and the other two in a black bag before leaving the store.

The other man left the store shortly after.

The suspects are described by Brookfield Police as…

Suspect #1: black male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs, wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket with writing on the back, and acid wash jeans.

Suspect #2: black male, 25-35 years old, approximately 6'1" tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs, with a short Afro, facial hair, wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket and black baggy pants with writing on the left pant leg.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle they left in.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects, please contact Officer Stubblefield at stubblefield@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

