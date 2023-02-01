Brookfield East athlete, cancer survivor commits to play for Army West Point Football

Carole Meekins will be at Nollenn's signing Wednesday. Tune into TMJ4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the full story. The video above is from 2008 when Carole first met Nollenn.

One of Wisconsin's top high school football players, and the best high school tight end in the state, has committed to playing football next season at West Point.

Nollenn Tabaska committed to playing for the Army back in August and come Wednesday, he will officially sign with the academy.

Tabaska, a 6-foot-7 tight end from Brookfield East, told Black Knight Nation that academics was a huge part of his decision.

"The opportunity to go to such a prestigious school to receive an education and degree is something I couldn’t pass up," Tabaska said.

According to Black Knight Nation, Tabaska's parents have both had long careers in law enforcement, a factor that played a role in his decision.

“The values of law enforcement have been deeply engraved into my values of my life. Coming from a very servant family, I have a will to follow in my parents footsteps of being a service to others," Tabaska told Black Knight Nation.

However, committing to the academy is not the only big accomplishment in Tabaska's life. He's also a cancer survivor.

We met him back in 2008 when he was diagnosed with melanoma. Carole Meekins told his story and attended a Make-A-Wish party back in 2009, in which Tabaska's family raised $12,000.

After 15 years, Carole is back to tell another story on Tabaska, but this one is not cancer-related. Tabaska requested that Carole Meekins attend his signing as he commits to playing for Army West Point Football.

So, she will.

