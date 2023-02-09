Brookfield alderman won't face consequences for discriminatory housing comments

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — After making controversial comments about an affordable housing project coming to the City of Brookfield, Alderman Kris Seals won't be facing any repercussions for his actions.

"Too often people are hushed. Personally, I wish more people would speak up and say what they stand for," said Brookfield resident Alan Koenig.

Last month, fellow alderman Mike Hallquist filed a motion to censure Seals following his comments about the proposed affordable housing complex, the Flats at Bishop Wood's Apartment Complex, being built in Brookfield.

"We don't step down to allow the people who can't afford to live in Brookfield to come in because then we become West Allis and we become Wauwatosa," said Seals during a Jan.17 council meeting.

Out of nearly 20 people who signed up to offer their opinion at Tuesday night's council meeting, only two spoke in support of Hallquist and shared their concerns about Seals' comments.

"​There are people in this community that want to see change for the better in Brookfield," said Jason Rasoul.

On the main page of the City of Brookfield's website, is a link to Visit Brookfield. It's an organization that encourages people to come to the city with a slogan that says: "It's better in Brookfield".

But with the recent comments from Seals, some residents believe the exact opposite will happen.

"​This sort of exclusionary attitude dissuades new residents who are not only maybe eligible for workforce housing but also who want to live in the traditional single-family homes in the area."

Despite multiple requests, Seals did not respond to TMJ4 News for comment regarding the censure's outcome.

As for Alderman Hallquist, in a statement, he wrote, "There was an opportunity for the Brookfield Common Council, Council President Gary Mahkorn, and Mayor Steve Ponto to send a clear message that discrimination based on one’s income levels is not welcome in the City of Brookfield. Unfortunately, they chose the opposite."

You can read Alderman Hallquist's full statement below:

Last night, a censure resolution proposed for 7 th District Alderman Kris Seals by 4 th District Alderman Mike Hallquist did not receive a second, and failed 13-1 on procedural grounds. The resolution to censure stated that the Common Council values the exchange of ideas and swears to make all decisions in an impartial and non-discriminatory manner, swears to uphold the US and Wisconsin Constitution, and abides by all federal, state, and local laws while performing their duties, and, proposed censuring Alderman Seals for violating the well-established norms and values of the Common Council with his comments advocating for income-based discrimination for housing and for assessing a project not for its merits, but by criteria explicitly prohibited under the State Fair Housing Act.



“There was an opportunity for the Brookfield Common Council, Council President Gary Mahkorn, and Mayor Steve Ponto to send a clear message that discrimination based on one’s income levels is not welcome in the City of Brookfield. Unfortunately, they chose the opposite, and stood unbothered by Alderman Seal’s immoral and legally prohibited remarks & actions. It has been truly disappointing to watch a functioning governing body so aggressively lower its standards of acceptable behavior. This is a blackeye on our community.”



“It’s absolutely stunning that I am the only elected official in Brookfield who believes proposing housing discrimination based on income, while exposing the City to potential legal action by violating the State or Federal Fair Housing Act, is an action worthy of a reprimand. The fact was seemingly lost on my colleagues that Alderman Seals not only made his bias comments, but acted on them by immediately voting against an administrative approval of a specific site plan after making only discriminatory remarks and addressing none of the legal assessment criteria. It sets an awful precedent for the Common Council.”



“I’m proud to stand in unwavering dissent of my colleagues, and in lockstep with the members of our community who know wrong from right when they see it. We will never accept housing discrimination in our community, and will always challenge those that do. To Alderman Seals and the residents that seek to create an income wall of classism to live in our community, know that it’s made of sand, and the eventual tides of progress will slowly wash away whatever you manage to build. I look forward to building a future where the financial barriers are lowered so more people can live in & enjoy our community. If you work here, you should be able to live here.”



—Alderman Mike Hallquist

