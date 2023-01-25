Brookfield alderman under fire after indicating affordable housing project would be a 'step down' for the city

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Words spoken by Brookfield Alderman Kris Seals at last week's city council meeting have landed him in hot water.

The District 7 alderman shared his disapproval of the proposed Flats at Bishop's Woods apartment complex. It is an affordable housing project that would offer reduced rent to residents making between $43,000 and $86,000 a year.

"We don't step down to allow the people who can't afford to live in Brookfield to come in because then we become West Allis and we become Wauwatosa," said Spears during a Jan. 17 council meeting. "If you can't afford those units, then you live in Wauwatosa or West Allis until you can afford to move into Brookfield."

Those comments didn't sit well with Alderman Mike Hallquist who has since called for the censure of seals for "proposing housing discrimination based on income."

"It's really to send a message to say that this is behavior that we do not tolerate," said Hallquist.

Hallquist says the city attorney had reminded the council numerous times that they could not make objections to the project based on an individual's income level which is protected under the fair housing act.

"There's a very real reality that this is a very unaffordable community to live in and all kinds of demographics get priced out," said Hallquist.

Last year, the proposed 203-unit apartment complex received zoning approval from the council in an 8-6 vote.

"​All of the larger cities in this area are going to have to grapple with housing and they're going to have to be more open-minded about the types of projects that they accept which includes more affordable housing and more workforce housing," said Hallquist.

Despite multiple requests, Seals did not respond to TMJ4 News for comment. The council is expected to vote on the censure within the coming weeks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip