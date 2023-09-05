Broadway Street to be closed until at least Friday after water main break

MILWAUKEE — The intersection at Wisconsin Avenue and Broadway downtown has been closed for days after a water main break, and it could be even longer before the road is back open.

The Department of Public Works told TMJ4 over the phone that they received a call about water in the street on Wednesday. They closed the intersection Thursday to begin fixing a water main break.

DPW said they are hopeful for a partial reopening of the intersection on Friday, and a possible full reopening on Saturday.

The biggest challenge in fixing the break is all of the infrastructure below the intersection, DPW explained. There is the water main, an electrical vault, steam tunnels, fiber optic cables, and telephone lines all in close proximity.

DPW said the old water main was removed and crews installed 60 feet of new main. DPW said they don’t yet know the cause of the break, but said old infrastructure could have played a role.

Businesses along Wisconsin Avenue are frustrated that they have not heard from anyone about what happened. The owner of Amilinda, a restaurant on the street, said they lost half of their business over Labor Day Weekend.

“It’s really affected our business. Not only mine but all the small independent businesses on Wisconsin Avenue,” Gregory Leon, owner of Amilinda, said. “I understand stuff happens, but if we could get something from the city, then we can adapt like close early or lose staff.”

P’Dia is a tailor across the street.

“I wish someone would’ve come down and let us know what was going on exactly,” Perry Wilson, P’Dia’s owner, said. “This is business and it’s affecting our parking. I hope they get it fixed and get it fixed soon.”

DPW sent TMJ4 this message:

“We are very sympathetic to businesses whose businesses have been impacted: We will make an extra effort to reach out to those indirectly affected.”

Some businesses in the area like P’dia Tailoring had minor water issues, while others initially lost power.

WE Energies also responded, and sent TMJ4 this statement:

“The water main break damaged some of our underground infrastructure and equipment but only knocked out power to two customers. Those customers had power restored this weekend.

We still have repair work to do on some of our manholes in that area but that is not expected to impact our customers.”

The Hop streetcar service was suspended due to the water main break, according to a tweet from the service: "Streetcar service is currently suspended due to a water main break at the intersection of Wisconsin Ave and Broadway. Once the break has been repaired, we will inspect the tracks for any safety concerns and resume service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

They are now offering a bus service along their regular route during regular hours.

DPW said they will provide updates as they continue to fix the break.

