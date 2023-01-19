'Broadway Skates! Hairspray' coming to Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE — A new event called "Broadway Skates!" is coming to Red Arrow Park’s Slice of Ice in 2023.

You'll get the chance to skate to your favorite broadway hits. On Friday, Jan. 20, the theme is Broadway Skates! Hairspray. It's from 6-8 p.m. at Red Arrow Park.

Here's how the Marcus Center describes it: "Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite ‘60s fashions and skate to tunes spun by DJ Shawna, official DJ and producer of the Milwaukee Bucks, with colored themed lights by Events by Design. Prizes will be awarded to the best themed outfits, including tickets to the Opening Night of HAIRSPRAY!"

Organizers say they will have skates for rent inside a warming house.

It's part of the launch of the new Milwaukee Theater District.

